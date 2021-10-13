Man uses mixed martial arts to thawart wannabe carjackers wielding wooden stick

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - Deputies said a victim fought back against three people trying to carjack him with a wooden stick in Stafford County.

At 4:51 p.m. on Oct. 12, the Stafford Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the Anytime Fitness after getting multiple calls about a gym customer being attacked by three men trying to steal his car.

Deputies said the suspects came up to the man wielding a wooden stick and hit him several times. The victim, trained in mixed martial arts, fought back against the attackers.

One of the suspects was able to get the victim’s car key and tried to steal the car, but due to the car having a manual transmission, the suspect did not know how to drive the car.

Other customers within the gym rushed out to help. All three suspects got back to their vehicle and left.

A deputy found the suspects’ vehicle on Garrisonville Road near I-95 and tried to pull them over. The suspects did not stop and a chase on I-95 north started. According to deputies, speeds reached 98 miles per hour.

Near mile marker 145, the suspects went into the HOV lanes by crashing through the barrier arm and started driving northbound while traffic was headed southbound. They eventually stopped at the mile-marker 147 and ran on foot into the wooded median between the HOV lanes and the southbound lanes of the interstate.

Deputies, along with the Virginia State Police and Quantico PMO used K-9s to find the suspects and set up a perimeter. K-9 Titan quickly tracked through the heavy brush and found the suspects.

All three suspects were eventually apprehended, deputies say.

The following suspects were identified and charged:

Jabez Clark , 19, of Stafford - Charged with carjacking, robbery, conspiracy, malicious wounding, assault, vandalism and possession of burglary/robbery tools.

Korey Richardson , 18, - Charged with carjacking, robbery, conspiracy, eluding, reckless driving and hit and run.

Jacob Land, 20, of Norfolk - Charged with carjacking, robbery, conspiracy and vandalism.

All three men are being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

