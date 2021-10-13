Hundreds evacuated after Metro train derails in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Va. (WWBT) - Hundreds of people were evacuated after a metro train derailed in Arlington on Tuesday.

The first passengers made their way out of tunnels with the help of firefighters nearly two hours after the derailment, NBC Washington reports.

It was headed toward Franconia-Springfield when it derailed near Arlington Cemetery.

Passengers walked about six football fields in the dark tunnel to the station’s exit, NBC Washington reports.

Paramedics took one person to a hospital. Officials say that person is stable but did not provide any more details about possible injuries.

