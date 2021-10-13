Green City project in Henrico County moves forward

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Last night, leaders in Henrico approved a provisional-use permit and conditional rezoning to the 204 acres near Parham Road and I-95.

That area is where the new ‘eco-district is planned to be located.

The privately funded project would include a new arena, parks, trails, retail space, housing and more.

