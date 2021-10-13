Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Green City project in Henrico County moves forward

The privately funded project would include a new arena, parks, trails, retail space, housing...
The privately funded project would include a new arena, parks, trails, retail space, housing and more.(Henrico County Public Relations)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Last night, leaders in Henrico approved a provisional-use permit and conditional rezoning to the 204 acres near Parham Road and I-95.

That area is where the new ‘eco-district is planned to be located.

The privately funded project would include a new arena, parks, trails, retail space, housing and more.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Sandra Thomas
Chesterfield woman charged with child neglect of 3-year-old
Soren Arn-Oelschlegel
Va. real estate agent killed by 84-year-old in murder-suicide
There is no further information at this time.
VDH: Richmond resident between ages 10-19 dies from COVID-19
Body found along Blue Ridge Parkway
Police are investigating.
Double homicide investigation underway after 2 men shot in Richmond

Latest News

Chesterfield County will be holding a virtual meeting to go over the county’s redistricting...
Chesterfield County to hold virtual meeting on redistricting
Tuesday night's meeting begins at 7 p.m.
Hanover County Public Schools discuss changes to transgender student policies
Police believe shooting victim drove from Henrico before dying in Richmond
Police believe shooting victim drove from Henrico before dying in Richmond
Police need more information.
$5K reward offered for information in shooting that injured 2 kids in Petersburg