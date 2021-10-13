Green City project in Henrico County moves forward
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Last night, leaders in Henrico approved a provisional-use permit and conditional rezoning to the 204 acres near Parham Road and I-95.
That area is where the new ‘eco-district is planned to be located.
The privately funded project would include a new arena, parks, trails, retail space, housing and more.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.