RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Garden Glow is returning to Maymont on Friday!

Enjoy the enchanting Japanese Garden as it becomes illuminated for Garden Glow on nights Wednesday through Sunday.

“Families, couples and nature lovers of all ages will admire colorful lights within the cascading waterfall, stroll among towering trees that stand aglow, and marvel at the breathtaking illuminations of winding waterways, rolling hills, bridges and lanterns,” a release said.

There will be food trucks, shopping, fire pits and a bar.

“We are eagerly looking forward to hosting Garden Glow this year for the delight of our community and all our guests,” said Parke Richeson, Maymont Executive Director. “The historic Japanese Garden at Maymont is one of Richmond’s favorite destinations and that public affection is shown by the popularity of the event each year.”

