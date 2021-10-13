FBI reopening case into murders of Virginia family of three

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFMY/WDBJ) - Federal investigators are reopening the Short family murder case, based in Virginia and North Carolina, according to the Rockingham County, North Carolina Sheriff’s Office and CBS affiliate WFMY.

In 2002, Mike and Mary Short were shot to death in their home in Henry County, Virginia. Their 9-year-old daughter Jennifer was missing until her body was found six weeks later in Rockingham County, North Carolina. No one has been arrested for the killings.

In February 2019, the family’s home in Henry County burned to the ground. Investigators said at the time the murders and fire didn’t appear to be connected.

Henry and Rockingham counties, state police and the FBI are reforming a task force to re-examine all the evidence and the case from the start, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, and will make use of any new technology that may now be available, letting fresh eyes examine the case, as well.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the FBI tip line at 1-800-225-5324 or Crimestoppers at 276-632-7463 or 336-349-9683.

The Short family of Henry County was murdered in 2002 (WDBJ7)

