Experts: Start shopping now for holidays

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s not even Halloween yet, but guess what - some folks are already shopping for Christmas and Hanukkah presents!

There’s congestion at the ports leading to supply chain issues. Microchips power everything and they’re stuck on supply boats. Plus, manufacturers are struggling with the worker shortage.

This is why shopping and trends expert Kristin McGrath with Retail Me Not says it’s no wonder people are shopping now.

”This year if there’s an absolute must-have on your list. Something you need wrapped and ready, my suggestion would be to start looking now. If you find you’re at a good price and you get it on time you can consider that a deal,” said McGrath.

Waiting for a Black Friday deal may not be in your best interest this year. Especially when it comes to hot toys. This is why McGrath says even if there isn’t a sale, it may be time to buy.

“If you’re paying a few bucks more for something, I think it’s worth it to have it checked off your list, and then if you still want to deal hunt later on the season on less high priority items. you can totally do that.”

And remember, you can still get cashback on a deal through an app. There are plenty to pick from.

RetailMeNot, ibotta, Rakuten. Or better yet, simply Google for a coupon in a store before you leave. The smartest shoppers do both - a coupon and a cashback app.

