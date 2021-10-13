Healthcare Pros
City of Richmond registrar offering voters ballots in English, Spanish for the first time

The registrar’s office says voters who prefer to speak Spanish will have automatic access to accurate translations of all ballot instructions and items in the upcoming general election.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond voters will now be offered ballots that are all in English and Spanish for the first time.

The change is in accordance with revisions made to the Virginia Voting Rights Act.

The registrar’s office says voters who prefer to speak Spanish will have automatic access to accurate translations of all ballot instructions and items in the upcoming general election.

General Registrar and Director of Elections Keith Balmer spoke about the change.

“Because of this commonsense addition to the ballot, that right is now more secure and accessible for any Richmonders who are more comfortable communicating in Spanish rather than English,” Balmer said.

The General Registrar’s Office and the city’s Office of Immigrant and Refugee Engagement collaborated on the new ballots.

