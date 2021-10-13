Chesterfield County Police searching for man involved in credit card theft

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County police need help searching for a man involved in a credit card theft.

On Oct. 8, the credit cards were stolen from a resident, and were used at the Walgreens on Buford Road and Walmart on Sheila Lane.

Police have released photos of the man believed to be involved.

The man is described as a bald black male, about 5′10-6′0, wearing black Champion sweatpants, a black sweatshirt, a white t-shirt, and grey tennis shoes with hot pink laces.

