Chesterfield County to hold virtual meeting on redistricting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County will be holding a virtual meeting to go over the county’s redistricting process.

As required by law, Chesterfield must redraw its five magisterial districts based on population growth reflected in the 2020 census.

Proposed changes will not affect the current election cycle.

To learn more about the changes, watch the meeting on Chesterfield County’s Facebook page.

