Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

California mom allegedly hosted teen sex, drinking parties

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California mother faces 39 charges alleging that she hosted alcohol-filled parties for her teenage son and his friends at her home and other places and encouraged them to drink heavily and engage in sex acts with intoxicated girls, some of them non-consensual.

California prosecutors say 47-year-old Shannon Marie O’Connor was arrested Saturday in Ada County, Idaho, where she now lives, and is awaiting extradition to Santa Clara County.

She faces 39 criminal charges, including misdemeanor counts of sexual battery and child molestation and providing alcohol to minors.

It wasn’t immediately known if O’Connor has an attorney who can speak on her behalf.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Soren Arn-Oelschlegel
Va. real estate agent killed by 84-year-old in murder-suicide
Police believe shooting victim drove from Henrico before dying in Richmond
Police search for suspect who fled on bicycle after deadly Henrico shooting
Sandra Thomas
Chesterfield woman charged with child neglect of 3-year-old
There is no further information at this time.
VDH: Richmond resident between ages 10-19 dies from COVID-19
Health officials shed light on Pfizer boosters for those fully vaccinated with Moderna or J&J
Virginia teen claims she received 6 doses of Pfizer vaccine

Latest News

The Capitol is seen at dawn as a consequential week begins in Washington for President Joe...
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas former Justice Dept. lawyer
Police at the scene after an attack in Kongsberg, Norway, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Several...
Assailant kills several people with bow and arrows in Norway
Ofc. Parker Davis and Ofc. Luke Hunsaker
Behind the Badge: Meet two of RPD’s newest officers
A 47-year-old woman is charged with throwing secret teen parties with alcohol and sex.
Mother charged with throwing lewd teen parties in California