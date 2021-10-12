Virginia teen claims she received 6 doses of Pfizer vaccine

SALEM, Va. (WWBT) - A teenage girl from Salem claims she received six doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at a CVS pharmacy.

NBC affiliate WSLS reports that Ellaica Desdura was getting the vaccine so she could travel to the Phillippines. But when she was getting the shot, she told WSLS that she was given the full vial of the Pfizer vaccine.

The incident led to EMS crews being called to the scene.

“I was so nervous. I was freaked out. I was scared to death when I saw the paramedics in front of us,” Ellaica’s mother, Merlisa Blevins, told WSLS.

The family told WSLS that Ellaica did not go to the hospital but experienced arm swelling, irregular heart rate and nausea.

CVS told WSLS it could not comment on the incident without the permission of Ellaica’s parents. It is also unknown if the person who administered the vaccination is still employed.

