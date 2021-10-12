VDH: Richmond resident between ages 10-19 dies from COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health says a resident from Richmond between the ages of 10-19 has died from COVID-19.

“We send our condolences to the family. Every child’s death is a tragedy. We encourage everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to protect children,” Dr. Melissa Viray, Deputy Director at RHHD said.

There is no further information at this time.

