Vaccine center for COVID-19 booster shots to open in Chesterfield

The Virginia Department of Health and the Chesterfield Health District announced a state-run Community Vaccination Center (CVC) will be opening in the county.(Live 5 News)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health and the Chesterfield Health District announced a state-run Community Vaccination Center (CVC) will be opening in the county.

This CVC will offer COVID-19 booster shots for the Pfizer vaccine. The clinic will also offer free first and second doses of all COVID-19 vaccines.

The CDC recommends the following people should receive a Pfizer booster shot:

  • People 65 and older
  • Residents 18 and older in long-term care settings
  • People ages 50-64 with underlying medical issues

The following groups may receive a Pfizer booster shot:

  • People ages 18-49 with underlying medical issues
  • People ages 18-64 who are at an increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of an occupational or institutional setting

The CVC will open on Oct. 16 at the Rockwood Vaccination Clinic, located in the former Big Lots store at the Rockwood Shopping Center at 10161 Hull Street Road in Midlothian.

The clinic will operate Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. You can register by calling 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682). Walk-ins are also welcome.

