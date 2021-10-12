Healthcare Pros
Va. real estate agent killed by 84-year-old in murder-suicide

Soren Arn-Oelschlegel
Soren Arn-Oelschlegel(WAVY News)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WWBT) - A real estate agent in Virginia was killed by an 84-year-old in a murder-suicide in Portsmouth.

According to WAVY, police say Albert Baglione, 84, called them saying he shot 41-year-old realtor Soren Arn-Oelschlegel outside a home located in Portsmouth. Once police arrived on the scene, they heard a gunshot and located both men dead.

WAVY reports Baglione was moving to the area and had signed a contract to buy the house but was not satisfied with it. Arn-Oelschlegel was there to do a final walkthrough before the property officially became Baglione’s, WAVY says.

Wendy Carbaugh, who has been a realtor for 18 years at Better Homes and Gardens, said she takes precautions when being in a home alone with a client.

“Normally, when I unlock the door, I typically leave the key in the door and I leave the door open,” Carbaugh told WAVY. She then lets the client enter the home first.

“I do that so they don’t close the door and lock it behind us,” Carbaugh said to WAVY. “Because they can close the door, and if you’re walking in front of them, they can close the door and lock it behind you, and then you’re trapped.”

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

