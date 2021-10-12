Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

UVA Health doctor weighs in on getting COVID-19 and flu vaccine at the same time

FILE
FILE(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As children begin to get the flu vaccine, some parents are wondering if it’s safe to also get the coronavirus vaccine at the same time.

“Absolutely, they can get the COVID vaccine and the flu vaccine at the same time, or shortly before or shortly after one another, without affecting the safety or effectiveness of either vaccine,” UVA Health Pediatric Infectious Disease Physician Doctor Debbie-Ann Shirley said.

Dr. Shirley says the vaccines should be given in different arms.

The doctor is also encouraging parents to get their children vaccinated for the flu now, before the virus starts spreading.

“I wouldn’t wait to start to see some cases, because it does take a few weeks - maybe about two - before the antibodies start to increase in response to the vaccine,” Shirley said. “Right now is a great time to get the flu vaccine.”

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Body found along Blue Ridge Parkway
Virginia State Police said a woman was killed after her vehicle went off the road and hit a tree.
20-year-old woman dies after striking tree
Police are investigating.
Double homicide investigation underway after 2 men shot in Richmond
Sandra Thomas
Chesterfield woman charged with child neglect of 3-year-old
Darrell Jones Jr.
Police: Woman stabbed with kitchen knife during argument, suspect arrested

Latest News

Wild Virginia
Virginia non-profit working to keep wildlife safe on the roads
Spanberger and Northam meet at State Capitol to push infrastructure bill
Northam, Spanberger push for infrastructure bill passage
Tickets for Richmond Holiday Light Show go on sale
Tuesday night's meeting begins at 7 p.m.
Hanover County Public Schools to discuss changes to transgender student policies
Food truck owner halts business to tend for daughter after she is shot.
Food truck owner halts business to care for daughter