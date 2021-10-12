Healthcare Pros
Tickets for Richmond Holiday Light Show go on sale

(WVIR)
By Hannah Smith
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The holiday season is quickly approaching! If you are looking for a fun way to celebrate, the Richmond Holiday Light Show will soon return.

The show will open at the Richmond Raceway on Nov. 19 at 5 p.m. When the light show does open, it will run on certain days through Dec. 30. A full schedule can be found, here.

“The show features dozens of towering, never-before-seen displays synchronized to the music broadcast over your car’s radio!” a release said.

It will take about 20-25 minutes to drive through the entire show.

“We are thrilled to bring to life a new Richmond annual tradition, and look forward to bringing the joy of the holidays to everyone with our festive light displays,” said Andrew Adams, COO at BOLD Media, the parent company operating the event. “The displays are brand new this year and are sure to amaze guests of all ages!”

Car-load tickets are on sale online for $23, but tickets will also be sold at the door, if there is availability, for $25. Tickets can be purchased, here.

