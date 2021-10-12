Healthcare Pros
Spotsylvania man charged with first-degree murder of 60-year-old in Caroline County

Calvin Reynolds
Calvin Reynolds(Caroline County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A man from Spotsylvania has been charged for beating a 60-year-old to death.

On Oct. 10, the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office got several phone calls from a gathering at a house located in the 7100 block of Macedonia Road. Callers reported a man being beaten by another man at the home.

After deputies arrived on the scene, they found Warren Baker, 60, of Stafford lying in the front yard with severe injuries. The suspect, identified as Calvin Reynolds, 30, ran into the home before deputies arrived.

Responding Deputies M.J. Wilcox and B.N. Anderson moved Baker behind a vehicle in the front yard and attempted life-saving efforts on him until Caroline County Fire and Rescue personnel arrived. Baker was pronounced dead at the scene.

More deputies arrived, entered the home, and detained Reynolds.

The sheriff’s office says Reynolds was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and is currently held without bond at the Pamunkey Regional Jail.

