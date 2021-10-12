Spotlight on Governor’s Race: Meet Terry McAuliffe

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - He did it once, and now Terry McAuliffe wants to be governor again.

“A lot of people have asked me to come back. I got us out of a crisis before. We had sequestration, the Great Recession,” said Terry McAuliffe, (D) Candidate for Virginia Governor.

McAuliffe says he’s best equipped to lead the state out of the COVID-19 pandemic. And while that’s a priority, the democrat has 20 pages of plans.

“Record investment in education. We’ve got to pay our teachers above the national average. We don’t do that,” said McAuliffe.

During a rainy campaign stop in Charlottesville, McAuliffe told NBC12, if elected, he would first meet with state lawmakers to bolster teacher pay.

“Richmond is always trying to do things on the cheap and we can’t. We’ve lost too many good teachers,” said McAuliffe.

Broadband access is another Campaign promise for McAuliffe. He says a switch to online learning has highlighted equity gaps.

“Look at COVID, 14% of our students did not have access to broadband and we have online learning. That’s not fair,” said McAuliffe.

McAuliffe has support from the White House, with President Joe Biden hitting the campaign trail with the candidate in northern Virginia over the summer. The race is tight with Virginia seen as a referendum on what’s happening or not in Washington, DC.

“There’s some real big difference in the campaign,” said McAuliffe.

But McAuliffe is hoping his clear priorities, like getting 700,000 Virginians’ health insurance, if given the chance, and defending a woman’s right to choose, will help put him back inside the governor’s mansion.

“Big ideas. Big plans. I did it before and I’m excited to do it again,” said McAuliffe.

President Biden won Virginia by 10 points in 2020, so McAuliffe is riding a blue wave, one that’s kept Virginia in the hands of Democrats for more than a decade.

McAuliffe ran for President in 2020. During the final debate, McAuliffe said he would finish out his term as governor if elected.

Visit McAuliffe’s campaign website here.

