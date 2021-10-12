RPD: 2 men shot in foot

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after two men were shot in the foot.

Officers were called around 9:36 p.m. to the 1200 block of Admiral Gravely Boulevard on Oct. 11.

Police said two men are expected to be OK after they were shot in the foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

