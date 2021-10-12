Richmond’s Mayor touts plan to use federal money to improve city’s community centers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond is set to make history by giving its parks and recreation department millions in federal aid. The money is coming from the American Rescue Plan.

Now, Mayor Levar Stoney is out in front of his $80 million spending proposal which includes bringing better community centers to the city. Stoney and others toured the Lucks Field site Tuesday morning.

“All of these sorts of amenities and investments I think will go a long way in terms of just meeting the needs of the residents,” said Mayor Levar Stoney, Ricmond.

Big picture, the mayor is hoping to throw money at improving T.B. Smith Community Center, Southside Community Center and Calhoun Center in addition to Lucks Hill.

“Never have I seen this type of investment or endorsement of our department. I know what we can do. I was a child myself in the city of Richmond and got it corrected by strong hands of recreators,” said Tariq Wajid, Richmond Parks and Recreation.

The mayor says it will act as a small city hall by offering up services in a part or Richmond that is lacking. He also hopes these investments will keep youth away from gun violence.

“Sometimes access is a barrier and so what we’re going to do is bring these services, those array of services, to the communities who need it the most,” said Stoney.

Richmond City Council will hold a meeting Monday, October 25 to make final decisions on where the money will be going. As soon as money is approved, $1 million will be used for pre development work and design at Lucks Field.

“We’re going to begin engaging the community to solicit ideas as to what it would look like and incorporate that idea into the design,” said Wajid.

The city must spend all the American Rescue Plan money by 2026.

