Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Rare snow leopard dies after showing signs of COVID-19

The zoo says Baya began exhibiting a cough and lethargy over the earlier this month.
The zoo says Baya began exhibiting a cough and lethargy over the earlier this month.(Dakota News Now)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Gray News) – A rare snow leopard at a zoo in South Dakota died after showing signs of COVID-19.

According to the Great Plains Zoo, Baya started showing signs of a cough on Oct. 3. The leopard’s health quickly declined, and a team was put together to provide Baya with 24-hour care.

Despite best efforts, Baya died on Oct. 7.

Zoo officials say a necropsy will be performed to determine how the leopard died and if there were any contributing factors.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Baya,” said CEO Becky Dewitz. “Each day, our animal care staff work to give our animals high quality care and their passion and dedication is evident. This loss is a deep wound, and our team grieves together.”

The zoo made a post on Facebook to recognize a family’s kind gesture of bringing zoo employees sympathy cards and flowers after learning Baya had died.

“It is always tough when you lose any animal unexpectedly, especially one as rare as an endangered snow leopard,” said Dan Ashe, president and CEO of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Baya, 2.5 years old, came to the Great Plains Zoo as a breeding recommendation as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ survival plan for snow leopards.

Strut, the male she was paired with at the zoo, is currently experiencing minor symptoms, according to the zoo.

A tiger at the zoo tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 6.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police said a woman was killed after her vehicle went off the road and hit a tree.
20-year-old woman dies after striking tree
Body found along Blue Ridge Parkway
Darrell Jones Jr.
Police: Woman stabbed with kitchen knife during argument, suspect arrested
Police are investigating.
Police investigate double homicide in Richmond
A large amount of paper caused traffic to be delayed on a Chesterfield roadway on Monday.
Large amount of paper covers Chesterfield roadway

Latest News

Fulton County Registration and Elections Director Rick Barron reported the allegations to the...
Elections employees fired in Georgia, accused of shredding 33 voter registrations
Barbara and Andy Parker are parents of murdered journalist Alison Parker. The family is asking...
Slain reporter’s father takes on Facebook over video of shooting death
In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, file photo, Barbie H. leads a protest against the six-week...
Justice Department again presses to halt Texas abortion law
Sandra Thomas
Chesterfield woman charged with child neglect of 3-year-old
A wedding video showing the groom walking down the aisle holding his sister-in-law is going...
Groom carries sister-in-law down the aisle on his wedding day