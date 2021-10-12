Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Rapper Tyga arrested in domestic violence investigation

Tyga poses prior to the Off White fashion collection during Women's fashion week Fall/Winter...
Tyga poses prior to the Off White fashion collection during Women's fashion week Fall/Winter 2020/21 presented in Paris, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.(Vianney Le Caer | Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper Tyga was arrested in a felony domestic violence investigation Tuesday, authorities said.

Tyga, 31, whose legal name is Michael Stevenson, was booked after a Tuesday incident in Hollywood, Los Angeles police said.

He was released after posting $50,000 bond, jail records showed.

The arrest came after 22-year-old fashion designer Camaryn Swanson, his ex-girlfriend, posted images online of her face with a black eye.

“I’ve been emotionally, mentally and physically abused and I’m not hiding it,” Swanson said in an Instagram story.

An email seeking comment from a representative for Tyga was not immediately returned.

The rapper was also previously in relationships with reality TV stars Kylie Jenner and Blac Chyna.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police said a woman was killed after her vehicle went off the road and hit a tree.
20-year-old woman dies after striking tree
Body found along Blue Ridge Parkway
Police are investigating.
Double homicide investigation underway after 2 men shot in Richmond
Darrell Jones Jr.
Police: Woman stabbed with kitchen knife during argument, suspect arrested
A large amount of paper caused traffic to be delayed on a Chesterfield roadway on Monday.
Large amount of paper covers Chesterfield roadway

Latest News

Fire crews work the scene of a small plane crash, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Santee, Calif. At...
‘Climb the airplane,’ pilot told before California crash
In this Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2011, file photo, a worker puts finishing touches on the entrance...
Opening, ticket prices announced for Peppa Pig theme park
Members of the House are scrambling to Washington to pass a short-term lift of the nation’s...
House sends debt limit hike to Biden, staving off default
In this April 26, 2021, file photo Boeing 737 Max airplanes sit parked in a storage lot, near...
Boeing tells workers they must get COVID-19 vaccine
Spanberger and Northam meet at State Capitol to push infrastructure bill
Northam, Spanberger push for infrastructure bill passage