Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Proposed casino to host events for business owners, job-seekers this week

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(Associated Press)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The group behind ONE Casino + Resort is hosting two events this week: one for those looking for work and another for Minority, Women, and Emerging Small Business Owners.

ONE will hold a community job opportunity fair this Wednesday, Oct. 13 from noon to 4 p.m open to anyone looking for a job. Employers across diverse industries will be on-site looking for potential employees.

The casino itself is not yet hiring but they are expecting their business to have 1,500 available jobs if they get voter approval. Representatives of the project will be available to answer questions and share project details.

The next day, Thursday, Oct. 14 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., ONE will hold an event for Minority, Women, and Emerging Small Business Owners (MBE/ESB). The group will share information on how businesses can get involved in their project. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with representatives from owner Urban One, operating partner Peninsula Pacific Entertainment (P2E), and contractors Hourigan and Team Henry.

Both events take place at Liberation Church, located at 5501 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, VA 23225.

Visit here to RSVP to the events and for more information about the casino project.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Virginia State Police said a woman was killed after her vehicle went off the road and hit a tree.
20-year-old woman dies after striking tree
Body found along Blue Ridge Parkway
Darrell Jones Jr.
Police: Woman stabbed with kitchen knife during argument, suspect arrested
Police are investigating.
Double homicide investigation underway after 2 men shot in Richmond
A large amount of paper caused traffic to be delayed on a Chesterfield roadway on Monday.
Large amount of paper covers Chesterfield roadway

Latest News

Police need more information.
$5K reward offered for information in shooting that injured 2 kids in Petersburg
Terry McAuliffe says he’s best equipped to lead the state out of the COVID-19 pandemic. And...
Spotlight on Governor’s Race: Meet Terry McAuliffe
Soren Arn-Oelschlegel
Va. real estate agent killed by 84-year-old in murder-suicide
Lucks Field
Richmond’s Mayor touts plan to use federal money to improve city’s community centers
As a recall of Philips Respironics Continuous Positive Airway Pressure, CPAP, machines was...
Recall of certain Philips CPAP machines impacts patients in Central Virginia