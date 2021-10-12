Proposed casino to host events for business owners, job-seekers this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The group behind ONE Casino + Resort is hosting two events this week: one for those looking for work and another for Minority, Women, and Emerging Small Business Owners.

ONE will hold a community job opportunity fair this Wednesday, Oct. 13 from noon to 4 p.m open to anyone looking for a job. Employers across diverse industries will be on-site looking for potential employees.

The casino itself is not yet hiring but they are expecting their business to have 1,500 available jobs if they get voter approval. Representatives of the project will be available to answer questions and share project details.

The next day, Thursday, Oct. 14 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., ONE will hold an event for Minority, Women, and Emerging Small Business Owners (MBE/ESB). The group will share information on how businesses can get involved in their project. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with representatives from owner Urban One, operating partner Peninsula Pacific Entertainment (P2E), and contractors Hourigan and Team Henry.

Both events take place at Liberation Church, located at 5501 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, VA 23225.

