Police: Two suspects arrested in connection to convenience store robbery in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say they have made arrests after a robbery at a convenience store in Chesterfield County.

On Oct. 11 around 8:10 p.m., police responded to a robbery at the Richmond Food Mart located in the 6500 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.

According to the investigation, two men entered the store, displayed firearms and demanded money from the clerk. When they received the money, they fled from the store on foot.

Police located both suspects and they were taken into custody. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Anyone with information should call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

