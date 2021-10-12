Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Police investigate random gunfire in Richmond

Man shows up at hospital with gunshot wound
Police say they were investigating reports of random gunfire.
Police say they were investigating reports of random gunfire.(WMBF)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:08 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say they were investigating reports of random gunfire. A man then showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

On Oct. 11 around 11:23 p.m., police received several calls about random gunfire in the 3500 block of Lawson Street. No victim was located on the scene.

At 11:48 p.m., a man took himself to VCU Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the right arm.

Anyone with information on this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Virginia State Police said a woman was killed after her vehicle went off the road and hit a tree.
20-year-old woman dies after striking tree
Body found along Blue Ridge Parkway
Darrell Jones Jr.
Police: Woman stabbed with kitchen knife during argument, suspect arrested
A large amount of paper caused traffic to be delayed on a Chesterfield roadway on Monday.
Large amount of paper covers Chesterfield roadway
Police are investigating.
Police investigate double homicide in Richmond

Latest News

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
RPD: 2 people shot in foot
The Henrico County Department of Public Works is considering building a modular roundabout at...
Henrico looking to install county’s first modular roundabout
Tanya Gonzales is the executive director of Sacred hearts a community center and church that...
Health districts rely on church outreach to cross language barriers for vaccinations
Police are investigating.
Police investigate double homicide in Richmond