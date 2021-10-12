Police investigate random gunfire in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say they were investigating reports of random gunfire. A man then showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

On Oct. 11 around 11:23 p.m., police received several calls about random gunfire in the 3500 block of Lawson Street. No victim was located on the scene.

At 11:48 p.m., a man took himself to VCU Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the right arm.

Anyone with information on this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

