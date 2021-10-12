Police investigate double homicide in Richmond
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a double homicide that happened on Monday evening.
Police were called to the 1700 block of Lamb Avenue around 9:16 p.m.
At the scene, police found two people dead.
No additional information was immediately released.
Anyone with information on the homicides is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
