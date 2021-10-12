Police investigate double homicide in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a double homicide that happened on Monday evening.

Police were called to the 1700 block of Lamb Avenue around 9:16 p.m.

At the scene, police found two people dead.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information on the homicides is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

