News to Know for Oct. 12: Deadly shootings; Richmond Raceway vaccine clinic; Hanover transgender policies

Mostly Cloudy, Some Showers

Today will be mostly cloudy with light, patchy showers in the morning.

Highs in the low 70s.

Deadly Double Shooting

Richmond police are investigating a double homicide that happened on Monday evening.

Police were called to the 1700 block of Lamb Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

Police are investigating. (NBC12)

At the scene, one man was found dead. A second victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Anyone with information on the homicides is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Vaccines At Richmond Raceway

Shots in arms will begin again on Tuesday at the Richmond Raceway as part of the Community Vaccination Center organized by the Virginia Department of Health.

All vaccines and the Pfizer booster shot are available to residents in the greater Richmond area by appointment or by walk-in Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The vaccine clinic will be held at the Old Dominion building. (WWBT)

Scheduled appointments can be made online at vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877 VAX-IN-VA.

If you make an appointment, you are asked to show up 20 minutes ahead of time and remember to bring your vaccination card if you are receiving a booster.

Midlothian Parade Canceled

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Midlothian Day Parade has been canceled. The parade was originally scheduled for Oct. 16.

“Unfortunately the risk of COVID-19 spreading in our community is still high and we would rather everyone be safe,” the Founder of the Midlothian Foundation said in a statement.

Midlothian Day Parade (Midlothian Day Parade Facebook)

The Midlothian Festival organized by the Midlothian Moms will still go on as planned from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Midlothian Middle School on Oct. 16.

⚠️ Important Voting Dates ⚠️

Deadline to register to vote, or update an existing registration : Tuesday, Oct. 12. To register or update your registration, click : Tuesday, Oct. 12. To register or update your registration, click here

Deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot : Friday, Oct. 22 at 5 p.m. To apply for a mail-in ballot, click : Friday, Oct. 22 at 5 p.m. To apply for a mail-in ballot, click here

Saturday voting and registration: Registration offices open Oct. 23 and Oct. 30

Last day of in-person early voting: Saturday, Oct. 30 at 5:00 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Redistricting Commission Update

Virginia’s bipartisan redistricting commission could give up on trying to redraw the state’s legislative districts after intense partisan bickering.

Some members have suggested the commission will use its remaining time trying to update Virginia’s congressional districts. But it’s unclear if there’s any agreement even on that matter.

Three members of the Virginia Redistricting Commission walked out Friday afternoon, as a partisan stalemate threatened the panel's work. (wdbj7)

It was discussed during the commission’s virtual meeting Monday. But no official action could be taken.

Votes may be taken at the next in-person meeting, which is Thursday.

Hanover School Board Meeting

According to documents in the meeting agenda, school leaders in Hanover County will be discussing changes to the school district’s transgender policies.

All schools were required by law to create more inclusive policies that help protect transgender students against discrimination.

Hanover County Public Schools (Hanover County Public Schools)

Those policies were supposed to be in place before the start of the school year.

The School Board meeting will be held on Oct. 12 at 7 p.m.

NAACP Summit With Police

The Virginia State Chapter of the NAACP will be hosting a summit with the Virginia State Police.

The Law Enforcement Roundtable will include leaders in law enforcement including the Superintendent of the Virginia State Police, Colonel Gary Settle, Police Chiefs and Sheriffs from around the region.

Police badge (WRDW)

The NAACP says the purpose of this event is to bring law enforcement agencies together to discuss strategies and policies that promote positive interactions between law enforcement and citizens.

The summit will take place at the Caroline County Community Services Center on Oct. 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Diamond Site Redeveloped

The City of Richmond has launched a new website as it looks to have the Diamond site redeveloped.

The new website is marketing the 66.7 acre Diamond site on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard before the Request for Interest will be released by the end of the year.

The City of Richmond has launched a new website as it looks to have the Diamond site redeveloped. (Richmond City Government)

A new webpage has also been created on RVA.gov to keep citizens informed on the project. When the Request for Interest is released, it will be available on both websites.

For more information, click here.

Final Thought

Don’t let anyone ever dull your sparkle - Anonymous

