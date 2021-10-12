More than 2,000 news cases reported in Virginia | Positivity rate decreases to 7.8%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Coronavirus cases continue to climb in the commonwealth with more than 2,000 new cases reported Tuesday.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 895,619 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Oct. 12, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Tuesday, 2,012 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Virginia. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated and fully vaccinated people, click here.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 13,219 deaths have been reported. In the past 24 hours, 44 deaths have been reported.

Currently, there are 1,585 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The 7-day testing positivity rate is at 7.8%.

There are a total of 4,698 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 86,751 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 9,569,077 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

Chesterfield: 38,409 cases, 1,142 hospitalizations, 522 deaths

Henrico: 33,460 cases, 1,234 hospitalizations, 700 deaths

Richmond: 23,337 cases, 920 hospitalizations, 329 deaths

Hanover: 11,362 cases, 363 hospitalizations, 189 deaths

Petersburg: 5,137 cases, 198 hospitalizations, 105 deaths

Goochland: 1,934 cases, 65 hospitalizations, 29 deaths

