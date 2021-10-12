Midlothian Day Parade canceled due to COVID-19

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Midlothian Day Parade has been canceled. The parade was originally scheduled for Oct. 16.

“Unfortunately the risk of COVID-19 spreading in our community is still high and we would rather everyone be safe,” the Founder of the Midlothian Foundation said in a statement.

The Midlothian Festival organized by the Midlothian Moms will still go on as planned from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Midlothian Middle School on Oct. 16.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.