Mayor Stoney to visit site of proposed community center at Lucks Field

Lucks Field
Lucks Field(Google)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mayor Levar Stoney will be visiting Lucks Field on the city’s East End today.

Lucks Field is the location where the mayor wants to put a proposed community center, using some of the money from the American Rescue Plan to build it.

The city of Richmond is still finalizing plans on what to do with the $155 million in federal funding.

City leaders are set to vote on the plan on Oct. 25.

