Henrico looking to install county’s first modular roundabout

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County is considering building a modular roundabout at the intersection of Turner and Darbytown roads in Varina, and county leaders want to hear from residents on the proposal.

Henrico says the number of crashes at this intersection has increased over the past five years, including a deadly crash in 2020.

To help improve safety and traffic flow, the county is looking at installing a roundabout.

The Henrico County Department of Public Works is considering building a modular roundabout at the intersection of Turner and Darbytown roads.



Residents are invited to learn more about the proposal and weigh in on the plan by completing a short survey.https://t.co/SQHxJCwU2F pic.twitter.com/Mr9OA5L1mi — Henrico County Government (@HenricoNews) October 11, 2021

The project is expected to cost $500,000.

Residents have until October 24, 2021 to complete the online survey.

