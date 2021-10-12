Health districts rely on church outreach to cross language barriers for vaccinations

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With the return of mass vaccination clinics at the Richmond Raceway, health leaders are preparing for an increased demand for shots. They are also relying on efforts from community centers and churches to break down any barriers that may impede access to them.

One such organization is the Sacred Hearts Center in Richmond, a community center and church that serves Richmond’s Latino community.

The center’s executive director, Tanya Gonzales, says sometimes the messages from health experts are often lost on those still on the fence.

“Early on, a lot of it had to do with language, translation and the speed at which that was happening, the accuracy at which it was happening, and when it happened because sometimes it was not happening,” Gonzales said.

Local health districts have partnered with centers like Sacred Hearts to make sure that the message of vaccinations and access comes across loud and clear beyond language barriers.

“We’re talking about the availability of boosters, we also work with the Bon Secours caravan so we’re doing walk-in clinics on Friday in addition to the pop-up clinics with the Richmond city health districts,” Gonzales said.

Gonzales says the center has increased vaccination support among its community through flyers written entirely in Spanish, along with getting their message out the popular lines of communication to help build confidence in the vaccine.

“We’ve done everything, including Spanish language radio, talking directly with families, we use the phone, WhatsApp, Facebook, we were using every method of communication to get out quality information but in Spanish,” said Gonzales. “But really, the most powerful way we’ve seen the word get out is through community members themselves, talking to their family and friends, encouraging them to get vaccinated.”

Gonzales says the center has found success in partnering with the VDH to conduct vaccine clinics on Sundays when many of the community members they serve are gathered because of the church. Gonzales says multiple clinics have also been held during Sunday Mass.

According to the VDH, 77% of eligible Latinos in the state have been vaccinated with at least one dose. As booster shots begin rolling out, Sacred Hearts is also calling on local health districts to do more to get information across all barriers.

“Having people who live the language, who speak the language as their natural language, is part of their organization - even if it’s just temporary - is important just to ensure that language access piece is available for the boosters,” said Sacred Hearts Program Director, Carolina Lugo.

Sacred Hearts said it’s expanding its vaccination efforts to Fridays, as well as Sundays, and they’re in talks to begin pop-up booster clinics in the coming weeks as well.

