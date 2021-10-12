Hanover County Public Schools to discuss changes to transgender student policies
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - According to documents in the meeting agenda, school leaders in Hanover County will be discussing changes to the school district’s transgender policies.
All schools were required by law to create more inclusive policies that help protect transgender students against discrimination. Those policies were supposed to be in place before the start of the school year.
The School Board meeting will be held on Oct. 12 at 7 p.m.
