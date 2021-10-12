Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Former President Obama to campaign with Terry McAuliffe at VCU campus

Former President Barack Obama and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe.
Former President Barack Obama and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe.(NBC News)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:21 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Former President Barack Obama will be campaigning with Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe in Richmond on Oct. 23.

Obama will join McAuliffe at the Compass at 901 Park Avenue for a grassroots event.

Tickets will be required for the event due to limited space, but RSVPing does not guarantee a ticket. By RSVPing, those who attend will attest that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The outdoor event will comply with VCU’s COVID-19 police, which requires masks, regardless of vaccination status, at gatherings of 50 or more.

Signs will not be allowed at the event.

For those who wish to RSVP, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

State police say charges are pending.
Mother & father killed, 8 children injured in horse-drawn buggy crash
An Amish buggy
Increased Amish buggy traffic expected for funeral of mother, father killed in buggy crash
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Bailey at (804) 646-6743 or...
Man dies at hospital following Richmond shooting
Jessica Bourne shows off her breast cancer port scar coverup tattoo.
‘Every pain, every sadness... just disappeared’: Richmond tattoo artist covers up breast cancer port scars
Maurice Mulrain
Police: Man arrested in connection to Hopewell double homicide

Latest News

Terry McAuliffe (left) and Glenn Youngkin (right)
Candidates for Virginia Governor talk business, education plans in Richmond
Department of Elections launches website addressing voting facts, fallacies
(File Photo)
Stoney asks for capacity plans for new George Wythe HS in response to RPS board request for $10 million
With Election Day just a few weeks away, there is now a new voting method for voters who are...
New online voting option available for visually impaired
The two men running to be Virginia's next governor are logging a lot of miles around the state,...
Candidates for Virginia governor make final push for votes