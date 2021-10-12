Former President Obama to campaign with Terry McAuliffe in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Former President Barack Obama will be campaigning with Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe in Richmond this month.

No further details have not been released, however, the former president will be visiting Richmond on Oct. 23.

Tickets will be required due to limited space.

