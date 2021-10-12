Healthcare Pros
Former President Obama to campaign with Terry McAuliffe in Richmond

Former President Barack Obama and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe.
Former President Barack Obama and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe.(NBC News)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Former President Barack Obama will be campaigning with Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe in Richmond this month.

No further details have not been released, however, the former president will be visiting Richmond on Oct. 23.

Tickets will be required due to limited space.

For more information, click here.

