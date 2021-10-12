Healthcare Pros
Forecast: Clouds hold on for Tuesday

Overcast with light rain possible at any time this morning
By Sophia Armata
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:09 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It will be overcast for a little longer, but sun returns by mid-week with temperatures gradually getting warmer.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with light, patchy showers in the morning. Highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and warm. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s.

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a few showers and thunderstorms possible late in the day. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

First Alert: A strong cold front brings a blast of autumn air next Sunday.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny after a chilly start. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.

