First Alert: Strong cold front ushers in true autumn air this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A strong October cold front will bring a chance for showers on Saturday followed by cool, crisp air for the second half of the weekend.

High temperatures Thursday through Saturday will likely reach the low to mid 80s ahead of the approaching cold front.

Forecast models are in good agreement that a strong cold front crosses Central Virginia late in the day on Saturday. The front will likely bring hit or miss showers Saturday afternoon.

Gusty winds may accompany those showers as the front passes. There will be minimal instability/fuel for thunderstorms so at this point we are not expecting any widespread severe weather.

A strong cold front will bring gusty Saturday showers and cooler temperatures on Sunday. (WWBT)

A much cooler and true autumn airmass arrives behind the front with cool, crisp weather expected from Sunday into early next week. Daytime high temperatures on Sunday likely only make it to around 70 degrees and overnight lows could reach the upper 40s.

