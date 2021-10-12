Father raising awareness for daughter’s rare condition by walking 1,200 miles barefoot stops in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A British Army Major is walking 1,200 miles barefoot to raise awareness for his daughter’s rare condition.

While on his journey, he stopped by Ashland and Richmond on Tuesday. He stopped in Richmond around where the Lee monument used to stand.

Major Chris Brannigan started his march in August.

His 9-year-old daughter, Hasti, has a rare disease called Cornelia de Lange Syndrome.

He was inspired by her fight, so he set off on a 1,200-mile journey from Maine to Jacksonville, North Carolina.

Brannigan will continue on his trek south on Wednesday morning at the Virginia War Memorial.

You can track his journey, here. Those who would like to donate to his cause can do so online.

