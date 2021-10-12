Healthcare Pros
Double homicide investigation underway after 2 men shot in Richmond

By Hannah Smith
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a double homicide that happened on Monday evening.

Police were called to the 1700 block of Lamb Avenue around 9:30 p.m answering reports of a shooting.

At the scene, one man was found dead due to an apparent gunshot wound. A second man, also suffering from a gunshot wound, was taken to the hospital and later died.

Detectives believe these shootings are related, they are being investigated as one incident.

Anyone with information on the homicides is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

