Chesterfield woman charged with child neglect of 3-year-old

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield woman was arrested and charged with child neglect of a 3-year-old, police say.

Sandra Thomas, 54, of Chesterfield, was arrested on Oct. 11. Police say Thomas is facing a charge of felony child neglect after police identified her as the caregiver to a hospitalized 3-year-old boy.

Police responded to a report last Saturday from a local hospital regarding a 3-year-old child who appeared to be ‘severely neglected’. Thomas was confirmed as a relative of the victim as well as his caregiver. As of now, the child is still in the hospital.

Police are continuing their investigation on this case. Anyone with any information should contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

