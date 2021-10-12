Healthcare Pros
Appeal seeking early release denied in U.Va. slaying

Yeardley Love (Source: WWBT)
By Associated Press and The Daily Progress
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal appeals court has denied a former University of Virginia lacrosse player’s appeal of a decision preventing his early release from prison.

George Huguely V is serving a 25-year sentence in the 2010 slaying of his ex-girlfriend. He was convicted of second-degree murder in the killing of Yeardley Love, who also played lacrosse at U.Va.

The Daily Progress reports that a three-judge panel of the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed Huguely’s latest appeal, and then a full panel of judges turned him away when he sought a rehearing. He remains set for release in 2030.

