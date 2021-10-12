Healthcare Pros
$5K reward offered for information in shooting that injured 2 kids in Petersburg

Police need more information.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - During a joint press conference on Oct. 12, the Richmond FBI Office and Petersburg police announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in connection to the shooting that injured two children in May.

On May 23, police were called to the 500 block of Pecan Street after a boy and a girl was shot while playing outside of the Pecan Acres housing complex. The girl was 5 years old, and the boy was 6 years old at the time of the shooting.

‘They were doing nothing wrong’: 5 and 6 year old were shot while playing outside

Both children were taken to the hospital and continue to recover today.

A small light-colored Honda or Toyota Camry was seen in the area during the time of the shooting.

During the press conference, police said they received some information on the case, but it is not enough. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible.

Tips can be made to the FBI by calling (804) 261-1044 or online. Petersburg police can be called at t 804-734-4222.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

