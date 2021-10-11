Healthcare Pros
Virginia NAACP, Virginia State Police to host summit to help improve community relations

By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia State chapter of the NAACP will be hosting a summit with the Virginia State Police.

The Law Enforcement Roundtable will include leaders in law enforcement including the Superintendent of the Virginia State Police, Colonel Gary Settle, Police Chiefs and Sheriffs from around the region.

The NAACP says the purpose of this event is to bring law enforcement agencies together to discuss strategies and policies that promote positive interactions between law enforcement and citizens.

The summit will take place at the Caroline County Community Services Center on Oct. 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Robert Barnette, the President of the Virginia NAACP spoke about the upcoming summit.

“We remain committed to the belief that creating an atmosphere for productive dialog and positive community engagement is essential to achieving meaningful and necessary change,” Barnette said.

Following this meeting, both organizations are planning to meet again with police chiefs and sheriffs in the western and southern part of the state.

