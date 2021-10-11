Vaccine clinic returns to Richmond Raceway Tuesday

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Shots in arms will begin again on Tuesday at the Richmond Raceway as part of the Community Vaccination Center organized by the Virginia Department of Health.

All vaccines and the Pfizer booster shot are available to residents in the greater Richmond area by appointment or by walk-in Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

“So this site really ensures that there are enough vaccines available for anyone who chooses to get vaccinated,” Cat Long, with VDH, said.

Long said the demand for the vaccine did drop at the start of summer but hopes this clinic will help with an expected increase in demand for the vaccine later this month.

On Oct. 14 and Oct. 15, the FDA advisory committee is scheduled to meet and discuss Moderna and J&J booster shots. Later on Oct. 26, the FDA is expected to decide whether to move forward with vaccines for children ages 5 to 11.

The clinic is set up to make room for when demand goes up if the eligibility expands.

“We do have these kid pod stations, so that if parents of children feel more comfortable getting the vaccine in a closed environment and in a more private setting, they can,” Long said.

She says they hope with the ease of access the vaccine hesitancy will begin to drop, along with the number of COVID cases

“So, we’ll be here to monitor the number of people who get vaccinated here and adjust the numbers up or down accordingly,” Long said. “But we’ll be here for as long as the community needs us.”

Scheduled appointments can be made online at vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877 VAX-IN-VA.

If you make an appointment, you are asked to show up 20 minutes ahead of time and remember to bring your vaccination card if you are receiving a booster.

