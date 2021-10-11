Healthcare Pros
UVA studies new program in southwest Virginia to reduce consumption of sugary drinks

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Virginia and community groups in southwest Virginia are testing a web-based program that could help adults in the region reduce their consumption of sugary drinks.

Researchers estimate that adults in southwest Virginia drink two to three times more sugary drinks than the average American. And that makes them more likely to face a variety of health conditions.

Jamie Zoellner is a Professor and Registered Dietitian Nutritionist in the Department of Public Health Sciences at the University of Virginia.

“We’re not encouraging folks to go cold-turkey on their sugary drinks,” Zoellner told WDBJ7 in an interview. “As a matter of fact, we know that might backfire, so we’re really interested in working with individuals to help them set small achievable goals, and really use those evidence-based behavioral strategies that we know work.”

The free web-based program is called iSIPsmarter, and it builds on earlier outreach in southwest Virginia. UVA and its partners are encouraging residents of the region to join the study.

To learn more about the program, click on the following link:

iSipsmarter research study

