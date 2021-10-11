Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

UVA obesity mortality risk study suggests a re-evaluation of fitness goals

By Dominga Murray
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 12:32 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Researchers at the University of Virginia say reducing mortality risk among obese individuals is better achieved by increasing physical activity than working to lose weight.

“When you go from not being fit at all to being even slightly fit, you see large reductions in your risk of disease,” contributing researcher and UVA Kinesiologist, Siddhartha Angadi said.

Risks include conditions like diabetes, heart attack and cancer.

Angadi says people often do not fight obesity properly, because there’s a common misconception about what it truly is.

“It’s a disease associated with the dysregulation or the abnormal regulation of calories. The genetic heritability of obesity is similar to that of height,” Angadi said.

UVA nutritionist, Alexa West suggests being intentional about meal times and focusing on nutrition, proven to work best in Angadi’s research.

“Making sure that we’re rethinking our drink, whether that is our juices or sodas or even our sports drinks. A lot of these drinks have added sugar to them,” West said.

She also suggests staying active during the ongoing pandemic.

“During COVID we were sitting at our computers more, we were not working out as much and we weren’t outside as much,” West said.

When examining the relationship between changes in fitness and mortality, the study found, staying active lowers the risk, even when the number on the scale is stagnant.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Body found along Blue Ridge Parkway
One person is dead after a crash that occurred on Friday morning.
Police identify person killed in fiery crash on I-95
Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
The crash remains under investigation.
31-year-old woman killed in Chesterfield crash
Seedlings are grown and sold directly from self-supporting Forestry Centers without replanting...
Virginia Department of Forestry is now taking tree seedling orders

Latest News

Meadowdale robberies
Police search for suspects involved in two robberies in Chesterfield
The Richmond Cattle Barons Ball benefits the American Cancer Society (ACS) and is the largest...
2021 Richmond Cattle Barons Ball returns this weekend
Robert Carithers
Man charged in Hanover County catalytic converter theft
Vaccine generic
Over 5.2 million Virginians fully vaccinated | More than 12 million vaccines distributed
Your 2021 Holiday shopping trends
Here are some holiday shopping trends for 2021