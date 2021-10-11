Richmond seeks to have Diamond site redeveloped

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond has launched a new website as it looks to have the Diamond site redeveloped.

The new website is marketing the 66.7 acre Diamond site on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard before the Request for Interest will be released by the end of the year.

A new webpage has also been created on RVA.gov to keep citizens informed on the project. When the Request for Interest is released, it will be available on both websites.

“The Diamond site is the premier redevelopment opportunity on the east coast and presents a transformational opportunity for Richmond,” said Maritza Mercado Pechin, Deputy Director of the Department of Planning and Development Review and leader of the city’s Office of Equitable Development. “Residents were clear in communicating their desires for the redevelopment of the site in Richmond 300 and the Greater Scott’s Addition Small Area Plan. Generating interest in the redevelopment opportunity and issuing the RFI are the next steps to see the shared vision become a reality.”

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.