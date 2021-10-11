Richmond gas prices rise 10 cents per gallon this past week, Gas Buddy says

Healthcare Pros
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gas prices in Richmond increased more than 10 cents per gallon in the past week, according to Gas Buddy.

On Monday, prices throughout the city averaged $3.08 per gallon from 567 stations surveyed. That’s up 10.1 cents from last week.

GasBuddy also reports the cheapest station in Richmond is priced at $2.79 per gallon Monday while the most expensive is $3.25 per gallon - a 46 cent difference.

The lowest price in the state is $2.85 per gallon while the highest is $3.59 per gallon, making the difference to 74 cents per gallon.

Although the price increased at a higher rate, Virginia’s prices are still below the national average of $3.25 per gallon. The national average is up 7.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.08 per gallon higher than a year ago.

