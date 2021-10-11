Healthcare Pros
Redistricting commission may give up on updating state maps

Three members of the Virginia Redistricting Commission walked out Friday afternoon, as a partisan stalemate threatened the panel's work.(wdbj7)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Virginia’s bipartisan redistricting commission could give up on trying to redraw the state’s legislative districts after intense partisan bickering.

Some members have suggested the commission will use its remaining time trying to update Virginia’s congressional districts. But it’s unclear if there’s any agreement even on that matter.

It was discussed during the commission’s virtual meeting Monday. But no official action could be taken.

Votes may be taken at the next in-person meeting, which is Thursday.

The commission missed Sunday’s deadline for turning in maps for Virginia’s 100 House districts and 40 Senate seats.

A partisan stalemate has plagued the commission. Its meeting Friday imploded after some members walked out.

