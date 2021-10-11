Healthcare Pros
Police: Woman’s death in fire now considered homicide

NBC12 File image of a Norfolk Police Badge
By Associated Press and WAVY-TV, The Virginian-Pilot
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Officials say Norfolk Police and the Fire Marshal’s Office are now investigating a woman’s death in an August house fire as a homicide after the discovery of new evidence.

Firefighters were called to a blaze at a home on Aug. 12 and found a woman’s body inside the home.

Officials later identified the woman as 69-year-old Leslie Vaughan of Norfolk.

News outlets say police announced Monday that detectives and the Fire Marshal’s Office found video footage indicating the house fire was the set intentionally.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has classified the incident as a homicide.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

